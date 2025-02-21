San Diego takes on Oregon State following Horstmeyer’s 30-point game

San Diego Toreros (6-20, 2-15 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-14, 10-7 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Oregon State after Kylie Horstmeyer scored 30 points in San Diego’s 81-65 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers have gone 7-4 at home. Oregon State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Toreros are 2-15 against WCC opponents. San Diego is seventh in the WCC with 13.6 assists per game led by Ava Ranson averaging 3.6.

Oregon State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.3% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Horstmeyer is averaging 13.3 points for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.