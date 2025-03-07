San Diego State takes home win streak into matchup with Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-14, 8-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (20-8, 13-6 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs play Nevada.

The Aztecs are 11-3 in home games. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Magoon Gwath leads the Aztecs with 5.2 boards.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-11 against MWC opponents. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.8.

San Diego State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gwath is averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

