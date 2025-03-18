San Diego State squares off against North Carolina in First 4 matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (22-13, 15-8 ACC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 14-7 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces North Carolina in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs are 14-7 against MWC opponents and 7-2 in non-conference play. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC action is 15-8. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 6.0.

San Diego State averages 70.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 75.0 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.