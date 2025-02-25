San Diego State plays New Mexico, aims for 5th straight home win

New Mexico Lobos (22-5, 14-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 11-5 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts New Mexico trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs have gone 10-3 in home games. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Lobos are 14-2 in MWC play. New Mexico is eighth in the MWC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

San Diego State scores 71.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 71.6 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aztecs. Magoon Gwath is averaging 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 13.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lobos. Donovan Dent is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.