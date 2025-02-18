San Diego State plays Fresno State following Boyd’s 24-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-21, 1-14 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 10-4 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Fresno State after Nicholas Boyd scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 64-47 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs are 9-3 on their home court. San Diego State averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-14 against MWC opponents. Fresno State allows 81.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

San Diego State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 9.4 more points per game (72.0) than San Diego State allows to opponents (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Boyd is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Elijah Price is averaging 10.2 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jalen Weaver is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.