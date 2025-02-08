San Diego State hosts Fertig and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (13-9, 7-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-7, 6-5 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Diego State after Allyson Fertig scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 79-45 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs are 7-4 in home games. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Veronica Sheffey averaging 3.0.

The Cowgirls are 7-3 in conference matchups. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fertig averaging 6.3.

San Diego State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Wyoming averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Aztecs. Sheffey is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Fertig is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

