San Diego State hosts Davis and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (10-11, 3-6 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 6-3 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits San Diego State after Latrell Davis scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 67-58 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs are 6-3 on their home court. San Diego State is third in the MWC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Jared Coleman-Jones leads the Aztecs with 5.2 boards.

The Spartans are 3-6 in conference matchups. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Uduje averaging 8.3.

San Diego State averages 72.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.3 San Jose State allows. San Jose State scores 11.9 more points per game (74.6) than San Diego State gives up (62.7).

The Aztecs and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Byrd is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Uduje is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Will McClendon is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.