San Diego State faces New Mexico in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (18-13, 11-7 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays in the MWC Tournament against New Mexico.

The Aztecs have gone 11-7 against MWC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 11-7. New Mexico averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when winning the turnover battle.

San Diego State scores 69.5 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 68.7 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Clark is averaging 7.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Veronica Sheffey is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Viane Cumber is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. Destinee Hooks is shooting 36.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

