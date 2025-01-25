San Diego State faces conference rival UNLV

UNLV Rebels (16-4, 8-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-7, 3-5 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Diego State and UNLV square off on Saturday.

The Aztecs are 6-4 on their home court. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 13.6 assists per game led by Veronica Sheffey averaging 3.0.

The Rebels are 8-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV leads the MWC scoring 75.7 points per game while shooting 44.1%.

San Diego State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheffey is averaging 10.6 points for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rebels. Aaliyah Alexander is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.