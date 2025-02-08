San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams, aim for 5th straight win

San Diego State Aztecs (15-5, 8-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-8, 8-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Colorado State.

The Rams are 9-2 in home games. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Aztecs have gone 8-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 12.8 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 3.5.

Colorado State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Boyd is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

