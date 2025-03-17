San Diego State Aztecs square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in First 4

North Carolina Tar Heels (22-13, 15-8 ACC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 14-7 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays North Carolina in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 14-7, and their record is 7-2 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 15-8 against ACC teams. North Carolina averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

San Diego State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 17.2 more points per game (80.8) than San Diego State allows to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 13.4 points and four assists for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.