San Diego State Aztecs square off against the New Mexico Lobos in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (18-13, 11-7 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and New Mexico meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 11-7, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC in team defense, allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Lobos are 11-7 against MWC opponents. New Mexico averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

San Diego State makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). New Mexico has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.