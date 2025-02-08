San Diego plays Santa Clara on 10-game road skid

San Diego Toreros (4-21, 1-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (16-9, 8-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hits the road against Santa Clara looking to stop its 10-game road skid.

The Broncos are 9-3 on their home court. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.1.

The Toreros are 1-11 in WCC play. San Diego is fourth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 3.5.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.8% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 68.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 72.4 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Ensminger is averaging 2.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 69.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

