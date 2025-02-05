San Diego plays Pacific on 9-game road slide

San Diego Toreros (4-20, 1-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-18, 2-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will aim to stop its nine-game road skid when the Toreros take on Pacific.

The Tigers have gone 4-7 at home. Pacific has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Toreros are 1-10 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

Pacific is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 12.4 points and six assists for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

