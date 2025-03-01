San Diego hosts Portland following Trouet’s 21-point game

Portland Pilots (12-18, 7-10 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-26, 1-16 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Portland after Santiago Trouet scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-86 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Toreros have gone 4-13 at home. San Diego has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots have gone 7-10 against WCC opponents. Portland is seventh in the WCC scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

San Diego is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 72.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.1 San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Duckett is shooting 37.2% and averaging 9.8 points for the Toreros. Steven Jamerson II is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 74.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.