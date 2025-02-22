San Diego hosts Oregon State following Rataj’s 25-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (19-9, 9-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-24, 1-14 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces San Diego after Michael Rataj scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 84-78 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 4-12 in home games. San Diego is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Steven Jamerson II paces the Toreros with 7.7 boards.

The Beavers are 9-6 in WCC play. Oregon State scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

San Diego is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rataj is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 71.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.