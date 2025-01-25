San Diego faces San Francisco, aims to end road losing streak

San Diego Toreros (4-17, 1-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 6-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -15.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hits the road against San Francisco looking to end its eight-game road losing streak.

The Dons are 12-0 on their home court. San Francisco is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros have gone 1-7 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

San Francisco makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). San Diego averages 67.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 67.7 San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Toreros square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Malik Thomas is averaging 19.9 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.