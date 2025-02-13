San Diego faces Pepperdine following Jamerson’s 21-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-22, 1-12 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -8; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Pepperdine after Steven Jamerson II scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves have gone 6-7 at home. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 2.5.

The Toreros are 1-12 in WCC play. San Diego is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine averages 72.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.8 San Diego gives up. San Diego’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18.8 points and six rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.