San Diego faces Pepperdine, aims to break 8-game slide

Pepperdine Waves (8-13, 2-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-18, 1-8 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to stop its eight-game losing streak when the Toreros take on Pepperdine.

The Toreros are 4-9 in home games. San Diego ranks third in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 3.6.

The Waves are 2-6 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

San Diego averages 67.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 72.0 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Tony Duckett is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.