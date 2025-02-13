San Diego faces Pacific on 14-game losing streak

San Diego Toreros (4-19, 0-14 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (12-13, 8-7 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to break its 14-game slide with a victory over Pacific.

The Tigers are 8-4 in home games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 4.0.

The Toreros are 0-14 in conference games. San Diego is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Pacific averages 64.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.0 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya James is averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

Ava Ranson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 58.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.