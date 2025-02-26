San Diego and Loyola Marymount square off in conference matchup

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-15, 5-13 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-21, 2-16 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount take on Truitt Reilly and San Diego on Thursday.

The Toreros are 4-10 in home games. San Diego averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions have gone 5-13 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.6.

San Diego is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Evans is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.