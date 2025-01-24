San Antonio leads Grand Canyon against Utah Tech after 21-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-12, 1-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 5-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Utah Tech after Trinity San Antonio scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-51 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes are 13-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC with 17.6 assists per game led by San Antonio averaging 5.3.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Utah Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

The Antelopes and Trailblazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Antelopes. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Isaacson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Brie Crittendon is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.