Samford visits UNC Greensboro after Holloway’s 24-point game

Samford Bulldogs (22-8, 12-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-11, 12-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits UNC Greensboro after Collin Holloway scored 24 points in Samford’s 95-83 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans are 10-3 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Jalen Breath leads the Spartans with 7.0 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-5 against SoCon opponents. Samford is second in the SoCon scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Brownell averaging 7.7.

UNC Greensboro scores 72.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 73.4 Samford gives up. Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.