Samford takes on Mercer in conference matchup

Mercer Bears (11-12, 4-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-5, 8-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Mercer in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Samford averages 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bears are 4-6 against conference opponents. Mercer scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Samford makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Mercer averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.