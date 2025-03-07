Samford takes on Furman in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (23-8, 11-7 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (22-9, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays in the SoCon Tournament against Furman.

The Bulldogs are 12-6 against SoCon opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Samford is the top team in the SoCon with 13.9 fast break points.

The Paladins are 11-7 in SoCon play. Furman averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Pjay Smith Jr. with 3.6.

Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is averaging 15 points for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Vanderwal is averaging 5.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Smith is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.