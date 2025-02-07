Samford plays East Tennessee State after Jones’ 23-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 7-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits East Tennessee State after Rylan Jones scored 23 points in Samford’s 100-79 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers are 10-3 on their home court. East Tennessee State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

East Tennessee State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karon Boyd is averaging 8.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jaden Brownell is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.