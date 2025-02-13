Samford plays conference rival East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 5-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-16, 3-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Langham and Samford host Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State in SoCon play.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Samford has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Downing averaging 2.6.

Samford averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Samford has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Bowman is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Courtney Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

