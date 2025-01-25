Samford hosts Matthews and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (12-5, 4-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (6-14, 1-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Samford after Helen Matthews scored 20 points in Wofford’s 61-51 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Samford allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is the SoCon leader with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 5.2.

Samford scores 69.1 points, 11.8 more per game than the 57.3 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 69.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.3 Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadie Stetson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Langham is shooting 32.2% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Masingale is averaging 10.1 points for the Terriers. Matthews is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

