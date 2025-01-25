Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky on 3-game road skid

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-9, 1-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-5, 4-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Bearkats face Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 7-2 in home games. Western Kentucky is the top team in the CUSA with 16.3 assists per game led by Alexis Mead averaging 3.9.

The Bearkats are 1-6 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Western Kentucky averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mead is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hilltoppers. Destiny Salary is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.