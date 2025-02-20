Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky after Wilkerson’s 25-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-16, 3-10 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-11, 5-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Western Kentucky after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 78-76 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 11-3 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks sixth in the CUSA with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Babacar Faye averaging 8.8.

The Bearkats are 3-10 in conference matchups. Sam Houston is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Western Kentucky scores 77.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 75.8 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristian Lander is averaging 12.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is averaging 19.7 points for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.