Sam Houston visits Sanchez Ponce and Jacksonville State

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-11, 3-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 3-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on Sam Houston after Maria Sanchez Ponce scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 68-64 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-3 at home. Jacksonville State has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bearkats are 3-8 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 25.3% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Jacksonville State has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentina Saric is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.3 points. Sanchez Ponce is shooting 43.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

