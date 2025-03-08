Sam Houston visits New Mexico State following Kaiser’s 35-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15, 5-12 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (16-14, 9-8 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston after Molly Kaiser scored 35 points in New Mexico State’s 87-80 victory over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Aggies have gone 10-3 at home. New Mexico State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats are 5-12 in CUSA play. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

New Mexico State averages 65.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 62.9 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Aggies and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.8 points for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.