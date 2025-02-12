Sam Houston visits Jacksonville State after Sanchez Ponce’s 20-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-11, 3-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-13, 3-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Sam Houston after Maria Sanchez Ponce scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 68-64 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bearkats are 3-8 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks fifth in the CUSA allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Jacksonville State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The Gamecocks and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging nine points for the Gamecocks. Sanchez Ponce is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

