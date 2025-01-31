Sam Houston visits Batcho and Louisiana Tech

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-13, 1-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 4-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Sam Houston after Daniel Batcho scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 75-69 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is seventh in the CUSA scoring 76.4 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Bearkats are 1-7 in conference games. Sam Houston is eighth in the CUSA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 4.2.

Louisiana Tech makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Sam Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Cooper is averaging 11.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalifa Sakho is averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.