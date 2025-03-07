Sam Houston plays New Mexico State after Wilkerson’s 29-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (17-13, 10-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-18, 5-12 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 89-87 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Bearkats have gone 8-4 in home games. Sam Houston has a 6-17 record against opponents above .500.

The Aggies are 10-7 in conference matchups. New Mexico State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 69.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 76.2 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.