Sam Houston hosts UTEP after Kalu’s 26-point outing

UTEP Miners (17-12, 7-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-18, 4-12 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Sam Houston after Kevin Kalu scored 26 points in UTEP’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bearkats have gone 7-4 at home. Sam Houston averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Miners are 7-9 in CUSA play. UTEP is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UTEP allows. UTEP averages 72.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 75.8 Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Boykin is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Otis Frazier III is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Miners. Kalu is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.