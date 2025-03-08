Sam Houston hosts New Mexico State following Wilkerson’s 29-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (17-13, 10-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-18, 5-12 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces New Mexico State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 29 points in Sam Houston’s 89-87 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Bearkats have gone 8-4 at home. Sam Houston has a 6-17 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 10-7 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bearkats. Marcus Boykin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Cook is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.