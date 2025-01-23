Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee after Hammons’ 20-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-5, 4-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-11, 1-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee after Josiah Hammons scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 70-62 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bearkats are 5-1 in home games. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Raiders are 4-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston averages 77.8 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Blue Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.