Sam Houston Bearkats face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in CUSA Tournament

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-19, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (12-16, 5-13 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Jacksonville State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bearkats’ record in CUSA play is 5-13, and their record is 7-3 against non-conference opponents.

The Gamecocks are 4-14 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 59.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 62.9 Sam Houston allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bearkats won 56-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Deborah Ogayemi led the Bearkats with 19 points, and Mya Barnes led the Gamecocks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnee Kemp averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc. Kaila Kelley is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Valentina Saric averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.