Salmeron and Loyola (MD) host Holy Cross

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-11, 1-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-5, 6-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Holy Cross after Laura Salmeron scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 60-59 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Crusaders are 5-2 on their home court. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot with 24.7 points per game in the paint led by Meg Cahalan averaging 4.0.

The Greyhounds are 1-6 in conference play. Loyola (MD) is the top team in the Patriot with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Koi Sims averaging 10.0.

Holy Cross averages 63.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 59.9 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 59.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 58.2 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Greyhounds meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Foreman is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Crusaders. Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Salmeron is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals. Amandine Amorich is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 9-1, averaging 64.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.