Salmeron and Loyola (MD) host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (16-7, 6-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-13, 2-8 Patriot)

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Colgate after Laura Salmeron scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)’s 72-68 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds are 5-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 6-4 in Patriot play. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot allowing 57.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

The Greyhounds and Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salmeron is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Golembiewski is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Raiders. Morgan McMahon is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.