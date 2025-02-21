Sallis and Wake Forest host NC State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces NC State after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 77-66 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack are 10-6 in home games. NC State has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

NC State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 7.9 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 10 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.