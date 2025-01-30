Salaridze leads UT Martin against Southeast Missouri State after 29-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (9-12, 5-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Southeast Missouri State after Vladimer Salaridze scored 29 points in UT Martin’s 89-85 overtime loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks are 7-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 5-5 in conference matchups. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Salaridze averaging 5.4.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin scores 10.1 more points per game (77.4) than Southeast Missouri State gives up (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.