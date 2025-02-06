Saint Peter’s visits Shoats and Siena

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-11, 2-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-12, 5-6 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Saint Peter’s after Justice Shoats scored 22 points in Siena’s 84-75 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 6-3 at home. Siena is fourth in the MAAC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Peacocks are 2-8 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Roberts averaging 2.2.

Siena averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 64.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 Siena gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shoats is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.2 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.