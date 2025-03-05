Saint Peter’s visits Niagara after Janneh’s 28-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-24, 1-17 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Niagara after Fatmata Janneh scored 28 points in Saint Peter’s 63-61 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles are 1-10 in home games. Niagara is 1-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks are 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Janneh averaging 11.2.

Niagara scores 56.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 59.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Peacocks match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 35.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Lore Porter is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Louella Allana is averaging 4.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Peacocks. Janneh is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 24.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.