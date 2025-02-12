Saint Peter’s visits Fairfield after Brown’s 31-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-14, 5-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (19-3, 13-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Saint Peter’s after Raiana Brown scored 31 points in Fairfield’s 82-76 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Stags have gone 9-1 at home. Fairfield is 15-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Peacocks are 5-7 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 27.3% from 3-point range.

Fairfield averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Peacocks square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izabela Nicoletti is averaging six points and 5.2 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.