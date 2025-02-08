Saint Peter’s visits Dinkins and Manhattan

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-12, 2-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-10, 5-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Saint Peter’s after Devin Dinkins scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 74-72 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers are 5-4 on their home court. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 4.0.

The Peacocks are 2-9 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 64.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Manhattan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Jaspers. Dinkins is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.