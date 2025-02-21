Saint Peter’s plays Mount St. Mary’s on 3-game road slide

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-13, 4-10 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (15-10, 8-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Peacocks play Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks are 4-10 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Saint Peter’s averages 65.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 72.1 Mount St. Mary’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Hobbs is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dola Adebayo is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Randolph averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Bryce Eaton is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.