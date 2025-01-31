Saint Peter’s plays Mount St. Mary’s, aims to break road slide

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-10, 7-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hits the road against Mount St. Mary’s looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Peacocks have gone 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The Mountaineers and Peacocks meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Raflo is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 53.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.