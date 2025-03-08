Saint Peter’s plays Canisius after Zdenkova’s 27-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 9-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 8-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Canisius after Nikola Zdenkova scored 27 points in Saint Peter’s 70-58 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 4-10 in home games. Canisius is seventh in the MAAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 5.7.

The Peacocks are 9-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

Canisius averages 55.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 59.6 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Canisius allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Gailes is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.